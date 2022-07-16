Friends of the Sherman Public Library hosts a book sale

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The Friends of the Sherman Public Library held a book sale on Saturday at their location on North East Street.

Due to the success from past book sales, the organization hosts a pop-up book sale whenever they get enough book donations that fill their shelves.

Most items were sold for one dollar or less.

Treasurer of Friends of the Sherman Library, Steve Sorensen, said, “We have a lot of schoolteachers, home schoolers that purchase our books, and a lot of kids. People come to buy books for grandkids. It’s a real good way to promote reading in the community.”

Funds raised by the sale are going to support library materials and programs.

For those who were not able to make it to Saturday’s book sale, Friends of the Sherman Public Library will be hosting another sale on September 17th.

