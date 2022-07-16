Podcast seeks to solve disappearance of Molly Miller and Colt Haynes

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two TV producers are taking a closer look at a Love County cold case with their podcast.

Nine years ago, 17-year-old Molly Miller and 22-year-old Colt Haynes disappeared in Love County after a car chase with police.

The car was driven by 21-year-old James Con Nipp, who was charged for the chase, but never charged in their disappearances.

“The thing that remains to this day is that three people were in that car that night, and only one person came out,” podcast co-creator Rob Dorfmann said.

Rob and Cindy Dorfman have history with the case- they produced a show for Oxygen about the disappearance several years back.

Cindy Dorfmann said she’s covered many stories about girls going missing, but Molly’s story hit hard.

“She was just living a teenage life,” Cindy Dorfmann said. “She was a kid. it really just hit me, that this is a young girl that just happened to go out with two guys that she trusted. and she disappeared. And it really bothered me.”

Since the podcast started in May, the Dorfmanns have spoken to all kinds of sources- from friends and family about what Molly and Colt were like, to a private detective who said he’s found potential murder weapons.

They also spoke with the cadaver dog handler who searched the area a year after Molly and Colt went missing.

“I think we’re closer than we were before,” Cindy Dorfmann said. “I do, because there’s more information that’s coming out that’s led us into another avenue that we didn’t go down before.”

Molly’s cousin Paula Fielder has been searching for her since she disappeared.

Last week, News 12 asked her what she thought it would take to solve the case.

“I think it’s just going to be a matter of somebody having a conscience,” Fielder said. “Even if they’re not involved directly, but they know with certainty what happened due to one of the players involved giving them that information - it might be secondhand knowledge, but it’s something we can go on. It’s some way we can find her.

The Dorfmanns said they’re hoping the podcast will bring more tips-and answers-to light.

“We’re getting these unsolicited tips now, and a lot of them match up,” Rob Dorfmann said. “And they’re coming from people who, like I said before, they were in that world at one point and now they’ve turned their lives around.”

“The tips are converging,” Cindy Dorfmann said. “Now that we are putting so much light on this right now, it’s like “Oh my god, this is connected to this, this.” And when you have the time to do something like this, you start to see what other people might overlook.”

If you know something about the disappearance of Colt and Molly, send a tip to the podcast here, or call 833-466-5592. You can also call OSBI’s confidential tipline at 1-800-522-8017.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.