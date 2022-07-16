Preemptive Heat Warnings In Place for Sunday & Monday

If you thought Saturday was hot, brace for impact as Sunday and Monday are already being issued Excessive Heat Warnings. All Texoma counties south of the Red River have Excessive Heat Warnings in place for Sunday and Monday. North of the Red River will be under a Heat Advisory with some counties having the potential to be upgraded to Excessive Heat Warnings. Plan accordingly so you have access to water, shade and cool spaces.

There is also a weak front on the move that could bring some storms across Texoma Sunday afternoon into the evening. They look to be the strongest at night time between 10pm Sunday and 3am Monday. Some might even be startled by an overnight thunderclap. None of these storms are expected to be severe, so ideally they just bring a little noise and as much rain as possible.

Monday will turn any leftover moisture into high Heat Index numbers. Temperatures are already expected to reach up to 105 on Monday, but it could feel even hotter. The rest of the week doesn’t look any better as next week is looking like it will be the hottest week of the summer.

Stay cool out there Texoma!

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.