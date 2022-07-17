Elderly women drives through Old Navy at Sherman Towne Center

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -An elderly woman drove her car through the Old Navy at the Sherman Town Center on Saturday.

The crash caused broken windows and the concrete outside the store was dis-assembled.

The woman drove through a stone wall planter next to the parking lot.

There were no signs of intoxication and the driver was taken to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The store remains open.

