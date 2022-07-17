If you thought it couldn’t get any hotter...

Let’s start with what little good news we have, though it’s not as good as it was yesterday. There are still chances for some pop-up storms across Texoma the closer we get to sundown. They are not severe but could bring a little rain to Texoma’s eastern counties as late as midnight into early Monday morning. Most people will be asleep if they move through at all. They’re not looking as prominent as the day goes on, but there is still a possibility for some rain.

You already know the bad news. Sunday wasted no time heating up and over 100 degrees. The heat index in some counties is already between 105-107 degrees. Excessive Heat Warnings are in place for almost every county in Texoma and it will last through Tuesday. Because Monday will be hotter and Tuesday is starting to look like it could set a hottest day record. You may recall the record heat day for July 19th was set just 5 years ago in 2018 with a scorching 109 degree high. Tuesday has the potential to reach that temperature.

This is all due to the upper air high pressure system strengthening and extending from the west coast all the way to Louisiana. Because of this, the rest of the week will also see 100 degree highs. Please follow heat safety and burn ban guidelines. Stay hydrated (but do not over drink), limit time outdoors, keep an eye on friends, family and of course pets.

As always, stay cool out there Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

