Tips to keep your plants hydrated and nourished this summer

And if you're thinking about adding a new addition to your garden, you might want to hold off.
And if you’re thinking about adding a new addition to your garden, you might want to hold off.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) -If your plants are looking wilted from the summer heat, you might be watering your plants wrong.

Bryan Graham of Twin Oaks Nursery in Denison says that plant owners should be deep watering.

“Instead of doing water in a, such a shallow surface, or three and four times a day. If we deep water maybe we can get away with watering every three, every four days, says Graham”

That means watering your plants may take a little bit more time.

“Slowly put the water on, whether that’s putting the hose on a slow trickle, whether that’s using drip irrigation, the plants can pick it up,” adds Graham.

But it even comes down to the time of day you water.

“I see a lot of times where people will run their sprinkler system at two o’clock in the afternoon, probably 60 percent of it is evaporating before it ever gets in the soil. So we’re wasting a lot of water,” says Graham.

Or you can opt for plants that don’t need as much water on a daily basis.

“There are a lot of plants that are more native or will tolerate less water. Yuccas, agaves, a lot of those type plants, almost kind of xeriscape type plants,” adds Graham.

And if you’re thinking about adding a new addition to your garden, you might want to hold off.

Graham says the ideal time to plant is, “going to be late fall going into winter because we’re getting a lot of the natural rains that we normally get during that time.”

