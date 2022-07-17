Texoma Local
Troopers investigate fatality wreck in Garvin County

By Kylee Dedmon
Published: Jul. 16, 2022 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GARVIN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A 17-year-old male was killed Saturday morning in Garvin county after sustaining massive injuries from a car wreck.

The male was driving northbound on US Highway 77, when the vehicle departed the roadway to the right and struck a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol report seatbelts were equipped and not in use.

The cause of the collision is still pending investigation.

