Wishing Well Texoma gives Pottsboro boy his greatest wish

Wyatt was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t grow.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 17, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -From singing on stage with Blake Shelton, to cruising with Mickey Mouse, one might think little Wyatt McKee has it all.

Wyatt was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t grow.

His family is doing everything in his power to let Wyatt live out his dreams.

And his biggest one is going on a Disney cruise.

Today the McKee family arrived at the Texas Roadhouse in Sherman, in style.

They were greeted with cheers and laughter as they had their going away party before the family set sail.

Mother Harley Mckee says, “it makes you want to cry a little bit, you know and they’re all coming out here and cheering you on and that’s all for him so it’s really awesome.”

Thanks to Wishing Well Texoma, Wyatt’s dreams are coming true.

Wyatt has gone through two surgeries and still has one to go.

Until then the family will patiently wait for a new heart for Wyatt.

