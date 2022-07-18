6-year-old is second victim of alleged DUI crash in Ardmore

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Ardmore police say the young boy critically injured in a crash on Friday has now died along with his mother.

Police said Megan Wilkins was the driver who died in the wreck on Friday, her 6-year-old son was her passenger. He was flown to a hospital with internal injuries.

A close family friend tells News 12 he was taken off of life support just after noon on Sunday.

Laci Jo Littleton-Gomez said she’d known Megan since high school, and they’d become very close. Megan even lived with Littleton-Gomez for a while.

“The world is missing, I think, one of the most loyal human beings I’ve ever met,” Littleton-Gomez said. “Megan loved her friends more than she loved herself. She would do for any of her friends before she would do for herself. And sometimes that was her downfall, but it was also something beautiful about her.”

Littleton-Gomez said despite mistakes, in the past few years Megan had gotten back on track and was working hard to regain custody of her son and bring her family back together.

She said Megan was baptized last year.

“That was one of her and Kreed’s favorite times to be together, because even when they couldn’t be together we would meet at church and they would get to be together,” Littleton-Gomez said.

She said Megan was able to take Kreed to a mom and mister dance where they had a magical night.

Littleton-Gomez said her home and heart is emptier now after Megan and Kreed’s death, but she’s comforted by their faith and is proud that Kreed has saved two lives through organ donation.

“The legacy of Kreed’s little life gets to live on,” Littleton-Gomez said.

Ardmore police said the driver in the other car was under the influence of narcotics.

Gary Bean is now facing two counts of manslaughter. He was the only one involved in the crash who didn’t need medical services.

The passenger in Bean’s car was taken to the hospital for injuries. Police said she was treated and released.

Donate to Megan’s family here, or sign up to give the family a meal here.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.