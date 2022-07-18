Texoma Local
Body of missing 4-year-old recovered in Arkansas River

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 5:05 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
TULSA, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol found the body of a missing four-year-old who drowned along the Arkansas River Friday night.

Authorities said they located the boy’s body underwater around noon Saturday.

According to the Tulsa World, Bentley Burkhalter, 4, of Sand Springs, was with his family at the river around 3 miles east of the Keystone Dam Friday when he and his brother traveled too far and got pulled into the current.

The paper said Bentley’s dad, Chuck Burkhalter, was able to save the oldest boy, but Bentley was swept away.

He was not wearing a life jacket.

In a public social media post, Chuck, who is a former Bryan County resident, said he then drove down the bank on an all-terrain vehicle searching for Bentley.

He was unable to find him.

Troopers said the boy’s body was found .3 miles east of where he was last seen.

