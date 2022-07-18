Texoma Local
Choctaw Co. Sheriff’s Office searching for armed robbery suspect, kidnapping

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted man for armed robbery and kidnapping.

Sheriffs said, the suspect, Johnathan Dakota “BOLO” Hinsley is considered armed and dangerous.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said, “If you hide, or move this wanted person around you will be arrested for harboring a fugitive.”

If you have any information about Hinsley’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Hugo Police Department at 580-326-2550 or the Choctaw County Sheriff’s Office at 580-326-5600.

