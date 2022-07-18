City of Denison recognized for hiring veterans

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison was recognized as an official “We Hire Vets” employer on Friday.

The city was recognized by The Texas Workforce Commission for having veterans as 10.45% of the staff, which is close to 40 employees.

“We are proud to be recognized for this wonderful achievement, but we are more proud of the veterans we have working for our city. Their unique set of skills helps build Team Denison to be the best it can be,” said Denison’s Director of Employee Services Amy Lay. “We have many wonderful men and women who have served our country, now serving the citizens of this city, and we are honored to have them be a part of the Denison family.”

