Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

City of Denison recognized for hiring veterans

The City of Denison was recognized as an official “We Hire Vets” employer on Friday.
The City of Denison was recognized as an official “We Hire Vets” employer on Friday.(City of Denison)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 1:16 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison was recognized as an official “We Hire Vets” employer on Friday.

The city was recognized by The Texas Workforce Commission for having veterans as 10.45% of the staff, which is close to 40 employees.

“We are proud to be recognized for this wonderful achievement, but we are more proud of the veterans we have working for our city. Their unique set of skills helps build Team Denison to be the best it can be,” said Denison’s Director of Employee Services Amy Lay. “We have many wonderful men and women who have served our country, now serving the citizens of this city, and we are honored to have them be a part of the Denison family.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were no signs of intoxication and the driver was taken to the hospital for non-life...
Elderly woman drives through Old Navy at Sherman Towne Center
OHP investigating fatal plane crash in Bryan Co.
No one was injured in the fire.
Denison Fire investigating the cause of the Jack in the Box fire
OHP investigating fatal car wreck in Garvin County
Troopers investigate fatality wreck in Garvin County
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration

Latest News

Denison police caught a convicted felon holding various drugs after a traffic stop Friday.
Denison Police K-9 team makes drug bust, convicted felon arrested
Oklahoma car chase starting in Platter ends with arrest in Calera.
Driver arrested after leading police on chase through Platter and Calera
The second man involved in a federal child-porn sting trial begins Monday.
Trial begins for man accused of child sex crimes
A prisoner has escaped Howard McLeod Correctional Center Monday morning.
Man escapes prison in Atoka Co.