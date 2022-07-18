Denison Police K-9 team makes drug bust, convicted felon arrested

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A convicted felon was arrested holding drugs after a traffic stop Friday.

Denison police said they pulled over a man riding a motorcycle when they found 16 grams of meth, some Xanax, and a loaded pistol.

Further investigation showed the man was a convicted felon.

Police said the drugs were seized, and the unidentified man was arrested.

