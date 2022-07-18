Texoma Local
Denison Police K-9 team makes drug bust, convicted felon arrested

Denison police caught a convicted felon holding various drugs after a traffic stop Friday.
Denison police caught a convicted felon holding various drugs after a traffic stop Friday.(Denison Texas Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 12:54 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - A convicted felon was arrested holding drugs after a traffic stop Friday.

Denison police said they pulled over a man riding a motorcycle when they found 16 grams of meth, some Xanax, and a loaded pistol.

Further investigation showed the man was a convicted felon.

Police said the drugs were seized, and the unidentified man was arrested.

