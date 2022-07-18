Texoma Local
Driver arrested after leading police on chase through Platter and Calera

Oklahoma car chase starting in Platter ends with arrest in Calera.
Oklahoma car chase starting in Platter ends with arrest in Calera.(Gray Television)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 11:49 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A driver was arrested after leading police on a chase for several hours Friday afternoon.

Authorities said the chase started around 7:15 a.m. in Platter and went into Calera.

Police said the car drove off the road and destroyed several property fences before becoming disabled on Choctaw Road.

Authorities added Calera police joined the pursuit with Bryan County deputies.

The driver, who has not been identified, was arrested around 4 p.m. Friday.

