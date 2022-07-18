Texoma Local
Extreme Heat Continues

Record maximums expected again Tuesday
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Monday saw record heat across southern Texoma with some locations like Sherman-Denison reaching 108 degrees and Marietta topping out at 109 degrees! Northern locations like Ada were a few degrees lower thanks to a very weak front stalled across the region. The front breaks up overnight and with westerly winds, dry air, and strong high pressure in place Tuesday, it’s going to be the hottest day in four years for most spots. Temperatures will range from 106 to 113 degrees!

An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect thanks to the intense heat.

A weak upper wave may bring a few showers Wed-Thu as the additional cloud cover should keep highs closer to 100 degrees, the upper high moves closer and begins to bump the highs upward into the 103-104 degree range by the weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

