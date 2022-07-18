Texoma Local
Man escapes prison in Atoka Co.

A prisoner has escaped Howard McLeod Correctional Center Monday morning.
A prisoner has escaped Howard McLeod Correctional Center Monday morning.(Howard McLeod Correctional Center)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 9:56 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ATOKA, Okla. (KXII) - Police announced a missing prisoner at Howard McLeod Correctional Center Monday morning.

Authorities believe the escapee, Arturo Cabrera, 31, was trying to flee to the Metroplex Plano area.

Authorities describe the suspect as a Hispanic male. They added Cabrera has 3 tattoos 03/07/1991 written on his head, “Texmex” on his back, and a cross design on his chest.

Cabrera was initially in prison for carjacking and eluding.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

