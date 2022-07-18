Texoma Local
OHP investigating fatal plane crash in Bryan Co.

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal plane crash in Bryan County Monday morning.

Troopers tell News 12 the downed aircraft is in the Red River in a rural part of Bryan County.

It is unknown how many people were on board, but OHP says at least one person is dead.

News 12 has a crew searching for the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.

