OHP investigating fatal plane crash in Bryan Co.
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 8:38 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal plane crash in Bryan County Monday morning.
Troopers tell News 12 the downed aircraft is in the Red River in a rural part of Bryan County.
It is unknown how many people were on board, but OHP says at least one person is dead.
News 12 has a crew searching for the scene and will provide more information as it becomes available.
