Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Trial begins for man accused of child sex crimes

The second man involved in a federal child-porn sting trial begins Monday.
The second man involved in a federal child-porn sting trial begins Monday.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The second man involved in a federal child-porn sting trial begins Monday.

According to court documents, Chad Michael Rider conspired with a former Denison pastor to persuade minors into taking sexually explicit photos.

David Pettigrew plead guilty in April to child sex crimes and was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Pettigrew admitted to conspiring with Rider to record minors in multiple locations, including inside the Denison Church of the Nazarene.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

There were no signs of intoxication and the driver was taken to the hospital for non-life...
Elderly woman drives through Old Navy at Sherman Towne Center
OHP investigating fatal plane crash in Bryan Co.
No one was injured in the fire.
Denison Fire investigating the cause of the Jack in the Box fire
OHP investigating fatal car wreck in Garvin County
Troopers investigate fatality wreck in Garvin County
Jacie Martino Mugshot
Texas woman arrested after roommate’s dog dies from dehydration

Latest News

A prisoner has escaped Howard McLeod Correctional Center Monday morning.
Man escapes prison in Atoka Co.
OHP investigating fatal plane crash in Bryan Co.
Wyatt was born with hypoplastic left heart syndrome, meaning the left side of his heart didn’t...
Wishing Well Texoma gives Pottsboro boy his greatest wish
And if you’re thinking about adding a new addition to your garden, you might want to hold off.
Tips to keep your plants hydrated and nourished this summer