Trial begins for man accused of child sex crimes

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - The second man involved in a federal child-porn sting trial begins Monday.

According to court documents, Chad Michael Rider conspired with a former Denison pastor to persuade minors into taking sexually explicit photos.

David Pettigrew plead guilty in April to child sex crimes and was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.

Pettigrew admitted to conspiring with Rider to record minors in multiple locations, including inside the Denison Church of the Nazarene.

