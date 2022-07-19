Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

5 shot, hurt amid altercation at Walmart in Washington state

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men. (KING via CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:28 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOUNT VERNON, Wash. (AP) - Authorities in Washington state say a Walmart customer, an employee and three young men were shot and wounded in the store in the city of Mount Vernon.

The Seattle Times reports that officers received reports of shots fired inside the building shortly before 10 p.m. Sunday.

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and got into an altercation with another group of men inside the store.

Police identified the victims as a 72-year-old customer, a 24-year-old employee and three 19-year-old men involved in the altercation.

Police said Monday no arrests had been made, and they didn’t know the conditions of the injured people.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
Ardmore police say the young boy critically injured in a crash on Friday has now died along...
6-year-old is second victim of alleged DUI crash in Ardmore
A prisoner has escaped Howard McLeod Correctional Center Monday morning.
Man escapes prison in Atoka Co.
Denison police caught a convicted felon holding various drugs after a traffic stop Friday.
Denison Police K-9 team makes drug bust, convicted felon arrested
There were no signs of intoxication and the driver was taken to the hospital for non-life...
Elderly woman drives through Old Navy at Sherman Towne Center

Latest News

Police investigators believe the shooting happened after a group of men entered the store and...
5 people hospitalized after Walmart shooting in Washington state
Scientists are blaming the weather extremes on climate change.
Wild weather patterns sweep across the globe
Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Critical week for Jan. 6 probe into Bannon as trial starts
Police say Eli, the good Samaritan, was at the food court in the mall with his girlfriend when...
Good Samaritan hailed a hero for stopping mass shooting at Indiana mall