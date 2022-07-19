Another Atoka inmate escapes prison, captured hours later

STRINGTOWN, Okla. (KXII) - Another escapee on Tuesday in Atoka County, the second one in two days.

According to the department of corrections, 34-year-old Brian Richard Scott walked away from the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

County officials said Scott was captured Tuesday afternoon, but don’t specify where or how he was found.

Scott is serving an 8 year sentence for domestic abuse out of Payne County.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.