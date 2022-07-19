Texoma Local
Another Atoka inmate escapes prison, captured hours later

Another escapee on Tuesday in Atoka County, the second one in two days.
Another escapee on Tuesday in Atoka County, the second one in two days.(Atoka Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
According to the department of corrections, 34-year-old Brian Richard Scott walked away from the Mack Alford Correctional Center in Stringtown around 10 a.m. Tuesday morning.

County officials said Scott was captured Tuesday afternoon, but don’t specify where or how he was found.

Scott is serving an 8 year sentence for domestic abuse out of Payne County.

