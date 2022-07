ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man drowned at Lake Murray Monday afternoon.

Troopers said Gregory Franks was on a boat near the Lake Murray Lodge when he went under the water and never resurfaced.

The 58-year-old’s body was discovered just before noon on Monday in about 15 feet of water.

Troopers said he was not wearing a life jacket.

