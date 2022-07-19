Texoma Local
City of Denison asks residents to voluntarily conserve water

By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The City of Denison requested all water customers reduce their water use, especially outdoors starting Tuesday.

According to the City, the request is a precautionary and voluntary measure to ensure the City’s treatment and distribution capacity will remain acceptable for basic services such as household use and public safety.

The National Weather Service area forecasts show prolonged hot and dry weather, which puts stress on the water treatment and distribution system.

The City said such conditions, along with water production quantity and record consumption, have emphasized the importance of water conservation and reduction in outdoor watering until further notice.

The City asked all customers who engage in outdoor watering and irrigation to voluntarily stick to to the following schedule to relieve some of the pressure on the treatment and distribution systems:

· Odd numbered street addresses: Water on Mondays and Wednesdays

· Even numbered street addresses: Water on Tuesdays and Thursdays

· All outdoor watering should occur between 10:00PM and 5:00AM.

The City has asked that no outdoor watering occur on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, when water demand is often highest.

These recommendations are currently voluntary and are the first step in the City’s Drought Contingency Plan as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ.

