Collinsville child hit by car in driveway

COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A child in Collinsville was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a car Monday.

The Collinsville Fire Department said a 22-month-old boy was run over by a family member in their drive way.

Firefighters said the child was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life threatening injuries.

Officials said it was ruled an accident.

