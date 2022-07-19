Collinsville child hit by car in driveway
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 1:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
COLLINSVILLE, Texas (KXII) - A child in Collinsville was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a car Monday.
The Collinsville Fire Department said a 22-month-old boy was run over by a family member in their drive way.
Firefighters said the child was flown to Cook Children’s Hospital in Fort Worth with non-life threatening injuries.
Officials said it was ruled an accident.
