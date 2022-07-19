Denny’s making a comeback in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An old diner-style restaurant is looking to make a comeback in Sherman.

According to the city, Denny’s is picking up where it left off, remodeling what used to be El Chico’s near the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 82.

Although, this isn’t the first time the restaurant chain has tried to re-establish itself in Sherman. The restaurant has previously operated at a location on Texoma Parkway, before announcing a move near Highway 75 back in 2019.

According to the city, they aren’t sure why the project went dormant after the decision, but if all goes as planned this time around, the restaurant could be open this time next year.

