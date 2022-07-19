Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Denny’s making a comeback in Sherman

An old diner-style restaurant is looking to make a comeback in Sherman.
An old diner-style restaurant is looking to make a comeback in Sherman.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - An old diner-style restaurant is looking to make a comeback in Sherman.

According to the city, Denny’s is picking up where it left off, remodeling what used to be El Chico’s near the intersection of Highway 75 and Highway 82.

Although, this isn’t the first time the restaurant chain has tried to re-establish itself in Sherman. The restaurant has previously operated at a location on Texoma Parkway, before announcing a move near Highway 75 back in 2019.

According to the city, they aren’t sure why the project went dormant after the decision, but if all goes as planned this time around, the restaurant could be open this time next year.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
Ardmore police say the young boy critically injured in a crash on Friday has now died along...
6-year-old is second victim of alleged DUI crash in Ardmore
Authorities in Atoka County said an inmate that escaped prison Monday has been caught.
Atoka prison escapee captured
Denison police caught a convicted felon holding various drugs after a traffic stop Friday.
Denison Police K-9 team makes drug bust, convicted felon arrested
There were no signs of intoxication and the driver was taken to the hospital for non-life...
Elderly woman drives through Old Navy at Sherman Towne Center

Latest News

Authorities in Atoka County said an inmate that escaped prison Monday has been caught.
Atoka prison escapee captured
An Ardmore man drowned at Lake Murray Monday afternoon.
Ardmore man drowns at Lake Murray
Red River near Boswell, Okla.
Flight instructor remembers Red River plane crash victims
Red River near Boswell, Okla.
Plane crash in the Red River