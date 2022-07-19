Texoma Local
‘Emmanuel, don’t do it’: iPhone-hating emu makes a name for himself in viral videos

An iPhone-hating emu is cracking up the internet and coining a catch-phrase. (SOURCE: CNN)
By Jeanne Moos
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 3:35 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
(CNN) – An iPhone-hating emu is cracking up the internet and coining a catchphrase.

Emmanuel is an emu who’s made a name for himself.

Whenever Taylor Blake tries to make a video at Knuckle Bump Farms in Florida, where they raise miniature cattle, she’s always getting bumped by the bird.

Blake said the emu is a natural on camera. He’s now gone viral, and he probably thinks his name is “Emmanuel, don’t do it.”

However, after he’s “done it,” the question is:

“Why do you gotta be such a menace, dude?” Blake asks the bird.

Blake said Emmanuel has always had a hatred of two things: phones and buttons.

She said she has even had to resort to the tactic all moms try the dreaded three names: Emmanuel Todd Lopez.

“And he stops in his tracks and kind of looks,” Blake said.

She said she has somehow not lost an iPhone over this yet.

It could be worse. A woman named Amanda at Useless Farm has been pecked repeatedly, suffering minor injuries from their emu, Karen.

“That is some scary stuff she puts up with so all the love and all the props to her,” Blake said.

Speaking of love, Emmanuel is actually crazy about Blake. It’s just the phone he can’t stand.

And with all of the viral Tiktok videos, at least he gets his fill of hearing his name.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

