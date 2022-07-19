Generator exhaust sparks 5-acre grass fire in Grayson County
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
TOM BEAN, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters said a fire that started accidentally in Tom Bean charred 5 acres of land.
With dry conditions, it did not take much for the exhaust from a generator to spark a fire causing the damage.
Tom Bean Firefighters were able to put out the flames before they could spread to any nearby structures.
Firefighters said the fire was accidently stated by a generator being used to run an RV.
Firefighters said the only thing lost was grass and a under brush.
