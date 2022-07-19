Grayson County responds to pushback against jail expansion in Sherman

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Disagreement over what Grayson County should do with its jail continues as commissioners, and the sheriff’s office responds to the city’s public opposition.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers started commissioners court Tuesday morning acknowledging the opposition.

“I have always been an advocate for downtown,” said Magers.

Despite more clear resistance, the county showed no signs of budging.

“As emotional as this issue may or may not be, as the chief budget and this commissioner’s court, we have to make decisions based on the data,” said Magers.

The data, they said, is access to 16 million federal dollars for expanding the jail at its current location.

The county also said if it relocates the jail, the entire justice center will have to move with it, along with the hundreds of employees and jurors that provide business downtown.

And, they said a new facility could equal a tax hike by more than 40 percent.

“I think if we move it out lock stock and barrel, it will negatively impact the city far more than the campus that we currently have,” said Sheriff Tom Watt.

On Tuesday, the sheriff said the jail sent 22 inmates out of the county, and the state approved an additional ten bunk beds to help with overcrowding.

Watt pointed to this as another example of why the jail can’t wait for a relocated facility.

“We have a critical need now,” said Watt.

Others packed the court Tuesday to voice their opposition and hear the county’s response to the city.

“It was hurtful to think that the citizens here in the county, not just the city, aren’t even hearing our council members and their opinions on what they want for their city,” said Sandra Melton.

The Grayson County Commissioners Court will be the group making decisions on the future of the expansion unless they pass bonds for a new justice center.

That would take an election.

“Let’s hear from the people,” said Melton.

Melton said she filled out a public comment card to speak about the jail expansion after she saw the issue listed on the agenda, but her request was denied.

The county attorney said it was because of a technicality.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said he expects the issue to be on the agenda next week and open for public comment.

