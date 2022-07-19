OHP says drownings on the rise after 2 drown at Lake Murray

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - Two men drowned this weekend at Lake Murray.

An Oklahoma city man drowned after jumping in to save his son at the Marina beach at Lake Murray on Saturday.

A few miles away near Lake Murray Lodge, an Ardmore man drowned on Sunday.

“It looks a lot like what we’re seeing across the state,” OHP Trooper Eric Foster said. “When more people are out, those dangerous numbers go up. So we are seeing that higher than normal and really, it just comes down to, when you sit back and look at it, they’re very common sense things.”

Foster said most drownings are preventable. For one thing, don’t overestimate your swimming skills.

“Even if you’re a very confident swimmer- As a trooper we go through water survival training,” Foster said. “And when I went through our academy, I was very confident until I started to go through the training. And you’ll see you can get into trouble very quickly, even with stuff you don’t know is coming, maybe a muscle cramp.”

OHP reports state neither victim from the Lake Murray drownings this weekend had on a life jacket. Coast Guard data shows more than 80 percent of victims of fatal drownings weren’t wearing a life jacket.

“A lot of times we see people that drown are someone who has just saved another person,” Foster said. “So they expend energy going to save someone, they get there and that person is in such a panicked state that that person will actually cause damage to the person coming to get them.”

Foster said if someone near you is drowning, throw a life preserver to them-don’t jump in to save them.

On the shore and on the water, most of the lake safety issues he sees involve people who drank too much alcohol, Foster said.

“The sun and the activities that you partake in at the lake will speed up the intoxication time in your blood,” Foster said.

And don’t forget to swim with a buddy.

“Pay attention to other people around you,” Foster said. “So very often people who get in trouble on the lakes, there was someone close who could help them.”

