Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Police respond to attempted robbery in Paris

An attempted robbery was reported in Paris Monday night.
An attempted robbery was reported in Paris Monday night.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris police responded to an attempted robbery Monday night.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police said the victim was vacuuming their vehicle around 7 p.m. at a car wash on the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue when they were approached by someone wearing a paper bag on their head, a white bedsheet as a robe, and two liter soda bottles for shoes.

The unidentified person pulled out a large pocket knife and spoke.

“Sorry, but I have to rob you,” the suspect said.

The victim then pulled out a pistol, and the suspect ran away.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
Ardmore police say the young boy critically injured in a crash on Friday has now died along...
6-year-old is second victim of alleged DUI crash in Ardmore
Red River near Boswell, Okla.
Flight instructor remembers Red River plane crash victims
Authorities in Atoka County said an inmate that escaped prison Monday has been caught.
Atoka prison escapee captured
Denison police caught a convicted felon holding various drugs after a traffic stop Friday.
Denison Police K-9 team makes drug bust, convicted felon arrested

Latest News

A grass fire in Tom Bean charred 5 acres of land. (Tom Bean Fire Rescue)
Generator exhaust sparks 5-acre grass fire in Grayson County
The City of Denison asked all water customers to save their use of water.
City of Denison asks residents to voluntarily conserve water
Authorities in Atoka County said an inmate that escaped prison Monday has been caught.
Atoka prison escapee captured
An old diner-style restaurant is looking to make a comeback in Sherman.
Denny’s making a comeback in Sherman