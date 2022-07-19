Police respond to attempted robbery in Paris

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris police responded to an attempted robbery Monday night.

The suspect fled the scene.

Police said the victim was vacuuming their vehicle around 7 p.m. at a car wash on the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue when they were approached by someone wearing a paper bag on their head, a white bedsheet as a robe, and two liter soda bottles for shoes.

The unidentified person pulled out a large pocket knife and spoke.

“Sorry, but I have to rob you,” the suspect said.

The victim then pulled out a pistol, and the suspect ran away.

Police said the incident remains under investigation.

