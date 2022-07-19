Police respond to attempted robbery in Paris
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
PARIS, Texas (KXII) - Paris police responded to an attempted robbery Monday night.
The suspect fled the scene.
Police said the victim was vacuuming their vehicle around 7 p.m. at a car wash on the 3800 block of Lamar Avenue when they were approached by someone wearing a paper bag on their head, a white bedsheet as a robe, and two liter soda bottles for shoes.
The unidentified person pulled out a large pocket knife and spoke.
“Sorry, but I have to rob you,” the suspect said.
The victim then pulled out a pistol, and the suspect ran away.
Police said the incident remains under investigation.
Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.