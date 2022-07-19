Texoma Local
Remembering the lives of two men who died in a plane crash

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 18, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A plane crash in the Red River left two people dead.

Ryan Richardson and Hadley Workman were two young men with a passion for flying planes.

Richardson was the first to enroll in flight lessons with Jacob Toews.

The flight instructor reminisced on the time he spent with Ryan and said, “He was so sharp on picking up things. He could do anything; I mean literally anything.”

Then along came Workman, who recently started taking flight lessons with his mother.

Toews said, “He was a bright student as well… He had taken his last lesson with me last Saturday.”

However, on Sunday night something went tragically wrong, the plane went down in the red river, killing both Richardson and Workman.

While the investigation is ongoing Toews tries his best to make sense of it all.

He said, “I figure they were probably doing landings on the sandbars in the river there, which is a really fun activity. So, I have no clue what happened because he was such a good pilot.”

As Toews mourns the loss of his two students, he will remember them as being innovative young pilots, who were taken away too soon.

