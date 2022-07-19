Sherman voices opposition against downtown Grayson County Jail expansion

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Sherman City Council passed a resolution Monday night voicing its opposition against the county’s decision to expand the Grayson County Jail downtown.

But, Monday isn’t the first time a group held a meeting on the issue.

“I’m asking you to trust me as your sheriff and know that this is the right play to make,” said Grayson County Sheriff Tom Watt in June.

At the end of June, the sheriff brought forth the plan to expand the downtown jail.

Initially, county commissioners approved moving forward with it in December.

Now the city is putting it on its agenda, asking the county to halt.

“Before that process gets too far gone, or maybe you couldn’t pump the brakes a little bit, I think that’s when we as the city decided, ‘hey, let’s put in our two cents,” said Josh Stevenson, a member of the city council.

With Sherman expected to grow and the jail already maxed out to capacity, commissioners and the sheriff’s office said the expansion is needed.

But growth is also why the city said it’s contesting.

“A growing jail and a revitalization of downtown, those two things seem, right now, incompatible,” said Stevenson.

The city said it is concerned expanding the jail downtown will disrupt revitalization plans, and by the time the jail is built, they worry the area will have already outgrown it.

“Building a jail is bad, and it costs money, but it’s a lot worse if you have to do it twice,” said Stevenson.

In the past, the sheriff said moving the jail away from the Grayson County Justice Center downtown makes it not only dangerous to transport inmates but expensive.

“I would never ever consider that,” said Sheriff Watt at the June meeting. “Not for one minute because I just won’t put my folks in that position.”

However, the city said it’s still standing its ground on finding another way to make room for more inmates.

“We would like to partner with them and find a solution that’s best for everybody,” said Stevenson.

In a previous meeting ‚the sheriff’s office said expanding the jail at its current location could prevent an increase in taxes and gives them access to 16 million federal dollars.

Sheriff Tom Watt said he’d prefer to wait to comment on the council meeting and expects the issue to be discussed at the commissioner’s court Tuesday.

