Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Towing service and first responders battle boat fire at Lake Texoma

First responders and TowBoatU.S. Lake Texoma battled a boat caught on fire at Cedar Bayou...
First responders and TowBoatU.S. Lake Texoma battled a boat caught on fire at Cedar Bayou Marina early morning Tuesday.(Sherwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Towing service TowBoatU.S. Lake Texoma helped battle a boat on fire at Cedar Bayou Marina early morning Tuesday.

The fire was extinguished around 3 a.m.

The call for help was announced around 1 a.m.

TowBoatU.S. joined Sherwood Shores, Whitesboro, and Gordonville Fire Departments to put out the flames.

Nobody was injured.

The work of the first responders and TowBoatU.S. stopped the fire from spreading to other boats at the marina.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
Ardmore police say the young boy critically injured in a crash on Friday has now died along...
6-year-old is second victim of alleged DUI crash in Ardmore
Red River near Boswell, Okla.
Flight instructor remembers Red River plane crash victims
Authorities in Atoka County said an inmate that escaped prison Monday has been caught.
Atoka prison escapee captured
Denison police caught a convicted felon holding various drugs after a traffic stop Friday.
Denison Police K-9 team makes drug bust, convicted felon arrested

Latest News

Another escapee on Tuesday in Atoka County, the second one in two days.
Another Atoka inmate escapes prison, captured hours later
A child in Collinsville was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a car Monday.
Collinsville child hit by car in driveway
An attempted robbery was reported in Paris Monday night.
Police respond to attempted robbery in Paris
A grass fire in Tom Bean charred 5 acres of land. (Tom Bean Fire Rescue)
Generator exhaust sparks 5-acre grass fire in Grayson County