Towing service and first responders battle boat fire at Lake Texoma

KINGSTON, Okla. (KXII) - Towing service TowBoatU.S. Lake Texoma helped battle a boat on fire at Cedar Bayou Marina early morning Tuesday.

The fire was extinguished around 3 a.m.

The call for help was announced around 1 a.m.

TowBoatU.S. joined Sherwood Shores, Whitesboro, and Gordonville Fire Departments to put out the flames.

Nobody was injured.

The work of the first responders and TowBoatU.S. stopped the fire from spreading to other boats at the marina.

