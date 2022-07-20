Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

4-year-old suffocated by half-brother, deputies say

The latest after the child was found dead on Tuesday afternoon
By Amanda Shaw and Debra Worley
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:14 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) – The search for a young girl in South Carolina ended in a tragic discovery, according to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office adding that deputies have charged the girl’s half-brother with murder.

Joanna Lockaby, 4, was reported missing just before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, WHNS reported.

Deputies started a search for the little girl after getting a description of her from family members.

Investigators found the child’s body in a plastic bin in a wooded area behind a home a short time later.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office arrested 17-year-old William Micah Hester Wednesday in connection with Joanna’s death.

Investigators said Hester, who is the girl’s half-brother, is accused of suffocating her. The motive for the killing is unknown.

Copyright 2022 WHNS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River near Boswell, Okla.
Flight instructor remembers Red River plane crash victims
The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
A child in Collinsville was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a car Monday.
Collinsville child hit by car in driveway
Ardmore police say the young boy critically injured in a crash on Friday has now died along...
6-year-old is second victim of alleged DUI crash in Ardmore
An old diner-style restaurant is looking to make a comeback in Sherman.
Denny’s making a comeback in Sherman

Latest News

Law enforcement recently dismantled the ring and arrested the alleged ringleaders, officials...
Former corrections officer caught up in alleged meth ring
FILE - Investigators search for evidence outside Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, May...
Uvalde schools looking to fire police chief after shooting
FILE - Former Mayor of New York Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks...
Rudy Giuliani ordered to testify in Georgia 2020 election probe
Russian forces struck Pokrovsk, a city in the Donetsk region, twice with ballistic missiles,...
Official: Russia expanding its war focus to southern Ukraine