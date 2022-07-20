Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Appeals court allows Georgia abortion law to take effect

The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present.
The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present.(Source: Gray News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA (AP) — A federal appeals court on Wednesday overturned a lower court ruling and said Georgia’s restrictive 2019 abortion law could take effect immediately. The decision wasn’t surprising after the U.S. Supreme Court last month ruled that there is no constitutional right to an abortion.

The Georgia law bans most abortions once a “detectable human heartbeat” is present. Cardiac activity can be detected by ultrasound in cells within an embryo that will eventually become the heart as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women realize they’re pregnant.

The Georgia law includes exceptions for rape and incest, as long as a police report is filed. It also provides for later abortions when the mother’s life is at risk or a serious medical condition renders a fetus unviable.

A three-judge panel of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said that a U.S. Supreme Court ruling in a Mississippi case that overturned Roe v. Wade clears the way for the law to take effect, saying it “makes clear no right to abortion exists under the Constitution, so Georgia may prohibit them.”

The appeals court also rejected arguments that a “personhood” provision in the law is unconstitutionally vague. The provision grants personhood to a fetus, giving it the same legal rights as people have after birth.

Generally, the court’s ruling wouldn’t take effect for several weeks, until an official mandate was issued. But the court issued a second order Wednesday that allowed the law to take effect immediately.

A federal judge put the law on hold before it could take effect and in July 2020 permanently blocked it, saying it was unconstitutional under the Supreme Court precedent that was recently overturned. The state appealed to the 11th Circuit, and a three-judge panel of the appeals court last fall said it would wait for the Supreme Court ruling in the Mississippi case before taking action on Georgia’s appeal.

The Supreme Court ruled on June 24 and Georgia’s attorney general asked the appeals court that afternoon to overturn the lower court ruling and allow the state’s abortion law to take effect.

The 1973 decision of Roe v. Wade declared a fundamental right to an abortion prior to viability of the fetus. Planned Parenthood v. Casey narrowed that in 1992 to say states can’t place an undue burden in the way of women seeking an abortion prior to viability.

Georgia’s so-called heartbeat law was one of a wave of laws passed by Republican-controlled legislatures in recent years to attack those rulings as anti-abortion activists and lawmakers saw an opportunity in a new conservative Supreme Court majority.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River near Boswell, Okla.
Flight instructor remembers Red River plane crash victims
The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
HVAC professional weighs in on air conditioner maintenance tips trending on social media
A child in Collinsville was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a car Monday.
Collinsville child hit by car in driveway
Ardmore police say the young boy critically injured in a crash on Friday has now died along...
6-year-old is second victim of alleged DUI crash in Ardmore

Latest News

Steve Bannon, one of former President Donald Trump's closest allies, is standing trial for...
Bannon’s team raises question about House subpoena deadline
Domestic violence through family phone plans: what Congress is doing to end tech abuse
Domestic violence through family phone plans: what Congress is doing to end tech abuse
Joseph Blackbonnet, 32, was charged with aggravated intentional damage to property.
Man charged after smashing 18 cars at dealership with ax, police say
FILE - Schumer leaned into the bill Wednesday after a surprising number of House Republicans...
Pressure on Senate GOP after same-sex marriage passes House