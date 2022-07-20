Boil water notice ends for Oak Ridge South Gale Water customers

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Oak Ridge South Gale Water System cancelled its boil water notice Tuesday night.

The company said sufficient water pressures are maintained.

They added affected areas have been thoroughly flushed and chlorine residual is maintained throughout the system.

The public water system issued a boil water notice Saturday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Oak Ridge South Gale public water systems urge all customers to boil water before consumption due to a water main break and the water tower draining.

To avoid dangerous bacteria and other microbes, they advised water should be brought to a vigorous high temperature and then boiled for two minutes.

Customers also had the option to purchase bottled water or take water from other safe water sources.

Customers were later notified of the rescind through a copy given to broadcast stations serving the PWS area.

