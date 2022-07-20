Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Boil water notice ends for Oak Ridge South Gale Water customers

Oak Ridge South Gale Water System has rescinded its boil water notice
Oak Ridge South Gale Water System has rescinded its boil water notice(123rf.com)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Oak Ridge South Gale Water System cancelled its boil water notice Tuesday night.

The company said sufficient water pressures are maintained.

They added affected areas have been thoroughly flushed and chlorine residual is maintained throughout the system.

The public water system issued a boil water notice Saturday.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality required Oak Ridge South Gale public water systems urge all customers to boil water before consumption due to a water main break and the water tower draining.

To avoid dangerous bacteria and other microbes, they advised water should be brought to a vigorous high temperature and then boiled for two minutes.

Customers also had the option to purchase bottled water or take water from other safe water sources.

Customers were later notified of the rescind through a copy given to broadcast stations serving the PWS area.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River near Boswell, Okla.
Flight instructor remembers Red River plane crash victims
The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
A child in Collinsville was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a car Monday.
Collinsville child hit by car in driveway
Ardmore police say the young boy critically injured in a crash on Friday has now died along...
6-year-old is second victim of alleged DUI crash in Ardmore
An old diner-style restaurant is looking to make a comeback in Sherman.
Denny’s making a comeback in Sherman

Latest News

HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
HVAC professional weighs in on air conditioner maintenance tips trending on social media
HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
Keeping your cool
Disagreement over what Grayson County should do with its jail continues as commissioners, and...
Grayson County responds to pushback against jail expansion in Sherman
With the high temperatures comes high electricity bills, and some Texomans have made the switch...
Texans switching to Solar energy