City of Pottsboro asks residents to voluntarily conserve water

POTTSBORO, Texas (KXII) - Staring Wednesday afternoon, the City of Pottsboro has issued a voluntary request to help conserve water.

The city encouraged all customers conserve water and reduce outdoor watering.

The request was due to record consumption and high temperatures, which puts Pottsboro’s water distribution system under stress.

The city said the request was created to ensure its distribution capacity remains acceptable for standard services such as household use and public safety.

Area forecasts from the National Weather Service showed prolonged hot and dry conditions, which emphasizes the importance of voluntary water conservation and reduction in outdoor watering.

The City has asked all customers voluntarily follow to the schedule below to relieve some of the stress on the distribution system:

Odd numbered street addresses: Water on Mondays and Wednesdays,

Even numbered street addresses: Water on Tuesdays and Thursdays,

All outdoor watering should occur between 10:oo PM and 5:00 AM.

The City asked that no outdoor watering occur on Friday, Saturday, and Sunday, when water demand is often highest.

These recommendations are voluntary and are the first step in the city’s Drought Contingency Plan as required by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, or TCEQ.

