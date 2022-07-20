Firefighters battle hay barn in Carter Co.

PONTOTOC, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters have been battling a barn fire early afternoon Wednesday in Carter County.

Firefighters say the barn is filled with hay off Highway 177.

The county commissioner said witnesses called about the incident early afternoon.

News 12 has spotted Dixon Gene Autry, Springer Volunteer Fire Department, and Southern Oklahoma Ambulance at the scene.

Authorities continue to standby due to concerns of potential heat exhaustion coming from the fire in a metal barn amid high temperatures.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

Authorities have not released any more information at this time.

