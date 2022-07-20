Texoma Local
Firefighters battle hay barn in Carter Co.

Firefighters have been working on a hay barn fire in Carter County early afternoon Wednesday.
Firefighters have been working on a hay barn fire in Carter County early afternoon Wednesday.(KXII Staff)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:09 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PONTOTOC, Texas (KXII) - Firefighters have been battling a barn fire early afternoon Wednesday in Carter County.

Firefighters say the barn is filled with hay off Highway 177.

The county commissioner said witnesses called about the incident early afternoon.

News 12 has spotted Dixon Gene Autry, Springer Volunteer Fire Department, and Southern Oklahoma Ambulance at the scene.

Authorities continue to standby due to concerns of potential heat exhaustion coming from the fire in a metal barn amid high temperatures.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

Authorities have not released any more information at this time.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

