Firefighter flown to hospital battling wildfire in Atoka Co.

ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A firefighter was flown to the hospital after battling a wildfire Tuesday night in Atoka county.

Atoka county officials said he was discharged with injuries.

Officials said the grass fire happened on South Beaver Road about 3 miles south of Caney, where the victim fractured his foot.

He was flown at the scene.

Authorities have not released his name or cause of the incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.