Firefighter flown to hospital battling wildfire in Atoka Co.

A firefighter in Atoka county was sent to the hospital after battling a grass fire Tuesday night.
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 12:26 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATOKA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A firefighter was flown to the hospital after battling a wildfire Tuesday night in Atoka county.

Atoka county officials said he was discharged with injuries.

Officials said the grass fire happened on South Beaver Road about 3 miles south of Caney, where the victim fractured his foot.

He was flown at the scene.

Authorities have not released his name or cause of the incident.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

