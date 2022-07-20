High gas prices fueling critical need for Meals on Wheels volunteers

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Gas prices are now below four dollars a gallon, but according to AAA, that’s still a dollar more than a year ago.

With the pain still lingering at the pump, it is forcing one particular organization, Meals on Wheels, to put on the breaks.

“People don’t realize how important it is, but it is so important,” said Ella Gist, a client of Meals on Wheels. “As you can see here, I am waiting on meals and wheels.”

Every day, more than 1200 people, like Gist, count on Meals on Wheels to deliver food to their doorstep.

“I can’t hardly cook anymore, which was my favorite thing,” said Gist.

The organization relies on volunteers to get the job done.

“I just enjoy it, and I’ve been doing it even before we lived in Sherman,” said Teri Nickels, a volunteer. “I had just wanted something to volunteer for.”

But the number of extra hands has rapidly decreased as gas prices and inflation rise.

“Many of them have told us they just can not afford to keep driving or at least not as often as before,” said Greg Pittman, CEO of Meals on Wheels Texoma. “It puts a huge strain on the remaining volunteers.”

Pittman said the organization now has half of the volunteers they depend on.

“It’s dramatic,” said Pittman. “We have folks that are having to double or triple up on their routes because we have such a shortage right now.”

The shortage came as more people began to reach out for help.

“Right now, for one of the first times in our history, we have a waiting list, which is discouraging to us,” said Pittman.

Every delivery is more than just a meal.

“Volunteers take such good care of our clients,” said Pittman. “They’re the ones that put eyes on the client every day. Often, our volunteers are the only person that individual will see that day.”

For Gist, that knock from Meals on Wheels opens the door to a kinship she can depend on.

“Everyone is thankful for Meal on wheels,” said Gist. “I don’t know what I would do without it.”

