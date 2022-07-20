Local Athletes ready for BIG 12 Saturdays

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Kickoff for the 2022 college football season is just around the corner and this year will feature a handful of Texoma talent, taking the field on Saturdays.

Starting at Oklahoma State, Mike Gundy has a pair of Texoma player on his roster. On the offensive line, former Plainview standout Eli Russ is headed into his third season with the Cowboys and coming off a successful spring.

Oklahoma State head coach Mike Gundy said, ”We were short numbers in his position so he played center for us all spring and got way more reps than he ever needed to get. It developed some toughness, kind of a little bit of old school came along and did well.”

On the defensive line, Kody Walterscheid looks to build off a solid outing in 2021, which the former Muenster Hornet recorded 20 tackles.

”He gets bigger, gets stronger. Great work ethic, toughness, all those things, continuing to get better each day. Both of those guys are going to have to help us,” Gundy said.

Out in west Texas, Gunter’s Hut Graham heads into his first season at Texas Tech and has already made an impression on his head coach.

”I’m excited because the one thing about Hut, he loves football. You’ve got to love football in our building .” Texas Tech head coach Joey McGuire said.

Down in Fort Worth, Plainview product Blake Nowell looks to continue to make strides at TCU, and former Paris lineman, Elijah Ellis is expected to have a key role with the Baylor Bears this season.

”You know I like his game, I really do. He’s got good size, he’s a savvy guy. He’s competitive. You know he’s one of those players I think can really develop and carve out a role for himself.” TCU head coach Sonny Dykes said.

TCU Wide receiver Quinten Johnston said, ”He’s always had raw, natural talent. He’s just had to tweak a a few things which he’s getting better at everyday.”

”You know he is going to be someone that we’re going to rely on, especially early in the season. So I think his ability to be impactful is totally up to him. The streets are paved,” Baylor head coach Dave Aranda said.

