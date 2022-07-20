Local fire departments asking for communities help

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Weather temperatures in Texoma have been around 105 degrees to 110 degree temperatures, but for firefighters when out battling fires, the temperature from the heat of the flames can reach as high as 135° , having heat exhaustion hit the fire fighters within minutes, leaving them in desperate need of hydration.

“Yeah we are gonna need probably two cases a water a day,” Collinsville Fire Chief Damon Stewart said.

Chief Stewart said he tells his crew to drink at least eight bottles of water a day.

“So our personal know that they need to stay hydrated on a very regular basis everyday, wake up in the morning, drink as much water as possible as you venture through your day so that your body is hydrated when we arrive on scene,” Chief Stewart said. “Obviously hydrating once we get there and we are too hot, it’s too late, so we want to make sure that we do that regularly throughout the day taking in all the water content that we can so that we stay hydrated.”

Stewart said although this isn’t the busiest summer they’ve had, they have received 6 fire calls within 24 hours, each fire lasting up to three hours on scene.

“We generally at this time of the year we try to make sure we have EMS on scene at our fire scenes that way if we have a fire fighter that has gotten to the point of heat exhaustion we are gonna get him in an ambulance and we are gonna get him IV fluids on him that’s gonna hydrate them more quickly,” Chief Stewart said.

Volunteer fire departments are getting called out daily to help fight fires in triple digit temps.

“So we do a lot of hands on training, a lot of training out in the heat out in the sun in the weather we do a lot of training in our gear that way we can start getting our bodies acclimated to be able to handle this heat when times come need to have to actually be in it,” Howe Fire Chief Robert Maniet said.

Both Collinsville Fire and Howe fire, have not had any firefighters have heat exhaustion or injury, although they say they have been close to having a member of their crew experience it.

But one Atoka firefighter did suffer an injury while out battling a fire.

“You can get dehydrated very fast if you don’t take care of your body which is the number one thing it can go down on you and let you down pretty quick,” Chief Maniet said.

If you would like to donate liquids like water or Gatorade for your local fire departments, most of them have buckets outside the departments where you can drop them off at.

“I would love to say that I can see someone drop off a case of water at our fire department on a daily basis and that’s gonna keep us in a good stock throughout the season,” Chief Stewart said.

