Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Preventing AC problems

HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 19, 2022 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - If you haven’t noticed - your electricity bill is probably twice what it was last year. The hit to household budgets has some people looking for answers in all the wrong places.

With temperatures reaching the triple digits, the last thing you need is for your AC to break on you.

Which is something HVAC expert, Colin Harrell is used to seeing, especially in recent weeks.

Harrell said, “Recently what we find is, with all these high temperatures, their system just can’t keep up.”

However, there are ways to keep your AC up and running.

That includes the tip trending on social media, to cover your outdoor unit with an umbrella, Harrell says it’s no myth, it works.

He said, “Providing shade is a great way to help the efficiency of your condenser, making sure that the sun isn’t directly beating down on it during the hottest part of the day.”

There’s also a trending tip to hose down your unit to keep it cool.

Harrell explained, “I don’t recommend you spraying down your condenser down with water because what happens is the water will collect in the coils and it will not allow air to flow through the coils freely.”

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
Ardmore police say the young boy critically injured in a crash on Friday has now died along...
6-year-old is second victim of alleged DUI crash in Ardmore
Red River near Boswell, Okla.
Flight instructor remembers Red River plane crash victims
Authorities in Atoka County said an inmate that escaped prison Monday has been caught.
Atoka prison escapee captured
Denison police caught a convicted felon holding various drugs after a traffic stop Friday.
Denison Police K-9 team makes drug bust, convicted felon arrested

Latest News

HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
Keeping your cool
Disagreement over what Grayson County should do with its jail continues as commissioners, and...
Grayson County responds to pushback against jail expansion in Sherman
With the high temperatures comes high electricity bills, and some Texomans have made the switch...
Texans switching to Solar energy
Two men drowned this weekend at Lake Murray.
OHP says drownings on the rise after 2 drown at Lake Murray