Searing Heat For Wednesday, but A Bit Less Than Tuesday

Intense heat with widespread records “broiled” Texoma on Tuesday, temperatures ranged from 105 degrees in Paris and 106 in Antlers, to 108 in Sherman-Denison, 111 in Ada and 113 in Ringling. Golly!

Wednesday will offer up more intense heat, but with a little more cloud cover and a slight weakening of the surface winds, we’re looking at readings generally a few degrees below Tuesday’s numbers. Still, we’re talking a range of 102 to 109 degrees for Wednesday. There’s a very slight chance of rain at 10 percent for Wednesday.

A weak upper wave passes Thursday with widely scattered showers or storms possible at 20 percent. The chance of precipitation drops out and we’re back to sunny and hot for the weekend, but not the extent we’ve seen the past few days.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

