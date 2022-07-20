Texoma Local
Tuesday set heat records and Wednesday will still be very hot

Some relief is on the way as soon as Wednesday evening
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Brady Blackstock
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Tuesday saw many counties and cities setting record high temperatures across Texoma. If there wasn’t a record set yesterday where you live, the temperature likely came within a degree or two of that record. The heat isn’t going anywhere today, as Wednesday will still see temperatures nearing 110.

The good news is some pop up storms are looking more possible this afternoon and evening as a weak front moves into Texoma. Though some areas will see rain Wednesday evening, even more counties should see some rain in the overnight hours and throughout Thursday. Regardless of who gets rain, there will be more clouds in the sky that can at least provide some shade from the hot temperatures.

Once the chance for storms moves out of Texoma on Friday, it’s back to the triple digit heat for the weekend. Stay cool Texoma.

Brady Blackstock

Weekend Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

