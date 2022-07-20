Texoma Local
Van Alstyne is expanding, which comes with a new public safety facility

By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 5:52 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -The City of Van Alstyne is making some big changes to keep up with the population growth.

The city is adding a public safety facility in the heart of downtown to house both the fire and police departments.

City manager Lane Jones says both departments have outgrown their current locations and will be hiring at least two people each, next budget year.

The city says it purchased a lot located off of Blassingame Ave and Waco St.

The next step is finding an architect to determine how the lot will be best put to use.

The facility has a price tag of 18 to 20 million-dollars and the city expects this project to take up to two years.

Jones says the old fire and police stations will be torn down.

