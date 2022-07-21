Austin College and Sherman ISD pair together for a week-long summer camp

DENISON, Texas (KXII) -This week five Austin College grad students had hands-on experience of running their own classroom.

After a two year break from the program, due to COVID-19, ‘Thinking Camp’ is back.

The Education Department at Austin College and Sherman ISD paired together for their week-long summer camp.

Dr. Julia Shahid, Associate Professor of Education at Austin College says her students, “get practical application of every aspect of good teaching and its real, authentic, bona fide.”

The grad students planned a field trip at Frontier Village in Denison, where the elementary students could learn about the history of the pioneer days and even explore the houses from that time.

