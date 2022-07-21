Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertisement

Destruction after a boat fire on Lake Texoma

By Kayla Holt
Published: Jul. 20, 2022 at 10:36 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A boat was destroyed by a fire at Cedar Bayou Marina on Tuesday Aboard the boat was a woman, her son, and their dog, who all got out safely.

Officials say the family noticed a problem when they started to smell electrical burning.

They notified another dock tenant who noticed there was a fire in the wall of the boat.

After putting water on the fire, the tenant called the fire department.

Due to the size of the fire and certain safety protocol, the fire took 3 hours to extinguish.

Fire Chief for the Sherwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department, Tim Bilderback said, “Unfortunately, the boats, once they get involved with fire, it just takes a lot of water to put them out. You can’t really use any foam or something to put on the water because the marine life, it’s not safe for it.”

The age of the boat may be a start to an explanation to what caused the fire.

However, there has not been a final determination because the investigation is still ongoing.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Red River near Boswell, Okla.
Flight instructor remembers Red River plane crash victims
The single engine experimental two-seater aircraft crashed along the Red River approximately 10...
Victims identified in fatal Red River plane crash
HVAC expert shares tips on how to conserve energy with your air condition
HVAC professional weighs in on air conditioner maintenance tips trending on social media
A child in Collinsville was flown to the hospital after getting hit by a car Monday.
Collinsville child hit by car in driveway
Ardmore police say the young boy critically injured in a crash on Friday has now died along...
6-year-old is second victim of alleged DUI crash in Ardmore

Latest News

a possible electrical fire destroys a family's boat
Boat fire at Cedar Bayou Marina
Firefighters continue to battle a barn fire in Carter County that began early Wednesday...
Firefighters battle barn fire in Carter Co.
A Wendy’s fast-food burger chain sign collapsed into a neighboring Taco Bell restaurant causing...
Sign falls on top of Taco Bell fast food restaurant in Cooke Co.
Meals on Wheels says they've lost half of their volunteers thanks to high gas prices and...
High gas prices fueling critical need for Meals on Wheels volunteers