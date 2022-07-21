Destruction after a boat fire on Lake Texoma

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A boat was destroyed by a fire at Cedar Bayou Marina on Tuesday Aboard the boat was a woman, her son, and their dog, who all got out safely.

Officials say the family noticed a problem when they started to smell electrical burning.

They notified another dock tenant who noticed there was a fire in the wall of the boat.

After putting water on the fire, the tenant called the fire department.

Due to the size of the fire and certain safety protocol, the fire took 3 hours to extinguish.

Fire Chief for the Sherwood Shores Volunteer Fire Department, Tim Bilderback said, “Unfortunately, the boats, once they get involved with fire, it just takes a lot of water to put them out. You can’t really use any foam or something to put on the water because the marine life, it’s not safe for it.”

The age of the boat may be a start to an explanation to what caused the fire.

However, there has not been a final determination because the investigation is still ongoing.

