Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash

HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A Dallas man was indicted for intoxication manslaughter in Grayson County.

Guillermo Munoz Garcia, 20, of Dallas, was arrested after a crash that left a St. Louis man and his dog dead in Howe back in September.

Howe Police Department said a car was parked on the shoulder of southbound Highway 75 when it was hit from behind by a second car at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The person in the car parked on the side of the road, Jordan Helenkamp, 28, of St. Louis, was killed.

A dog in Helenkamp’s vehicle was hurt in the crash and taken by officers to a veterinary hospital, but died of its injuries.

Munoz Garcia, who drove the car heading south, was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter.

A passenger in Munoz Garcia’s vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Munoz Garcia was not injured.

