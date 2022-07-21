Texoma Local
Driver indicted for intoxication manslaughter in Howe fatal crash

Dallas man transferred to Grayson County Jail gets indicted for intoxication manslaughter for September's fatal crash in Howe.(Howe Police Department)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 12:46 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
HOWE, Texas (KXII) - A Dallas man was indicted for intoxication manslaughter in Grayson County.

Guillermo Munoz Garcia, 20, of Dallas, was arrested after a crash that left a St. Louis man and his dog dead in Howe back in September.

Howe Police Department said a car was parked on the shoulder of southbound Highway 75 when it was hit from behind by a second car at approximately 2:30 a.m.

The person in the car parked on the side of the road, Jordan Helenkamp, 28, of St. Louis, was killed.

A dog in Helenkamp’s vehicle was hurt in the crash and taken by officers to a veterinary hospital, but died of its injuries.

Munoz Garcia, who drove the car heading south, was arrested for intoxicated manslaughter.

A passenger in Munoz Garcia’s vehicle suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital.

Munoz Garcia was not injured.

Copyright 2022 KXII. All rights reserved.

