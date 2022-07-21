Texoma Local
A Few More Showers, but LOTS of Heat

Upper high pressure tightens its grip on Texoma skies this weekend
KXII Weather Authority
KXII Weather Authority(KXII)
By Steve LaNore
Published: Jan. 24, 2021 at 10:06 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Dense cloud cover and spotty showers kept Thursday’s high temperatures well below 100 degrees in most of the News 12 area. Unfortunately, rainfall was skimpy for many, with locations like Ardmore, Durant, Gainesville, and Sherman-Denison all getting less than a tenth of an inch.

The final in a recent series of weak upper waves passes through Friday morning and once again scattered showers or thunderstorms are expected. Upper-level high pressure expands eastward this weekend and we are looking at more extreme heat in the 103 to 108 degrees range by early next week.

The long-range forecast shows a significant cold front arriving in about a week, and this offers a better opportunity for significant rainfall, along with cooler temperatures next weekend.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

