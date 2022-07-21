Texoma Local
Jury finds Ada man guilty of murder in fatal stabbing

Anthony Brian Walker, age 40, of Ada, Oklahoma, is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life...
Anthony Brian Walker, age 40, of Ada, Oklahoma, is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.(Pontotoc County Jail)
By KXII Staff
Published: Jul. 21, 2022 at 1:14 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
MUSKOGEE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ada man was found guilty of murder for fatally stabbing another man last November outside an Ada convenience store.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma announced Thursday that Anthony Brian Walker, 40, was convicted by a federal jury of Murder in Indian Country. The trial began Monday and ended Wednesday.

Based on the jury’s verdict, Walker is facing a mandatory minimum sentence of life imprisonment.

During the trial, federal prosecutors presented evidence that on November 21, 2021, Walker intentionally killed Jason “Bubba” Edward Hubbard, Jr. by stabbing him in the heart while Hubbard was sitting in a vehicle in the drive-thru of the Karry Out Korner in Ada, Oklahoma.

The United States Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Oklahoma prosecuted the case because the Defendant is a member of a federally-recognized Indian tribe and the crime occurred in Pontotoc County, within the boundaries of the Chickasaw Nation and the Eastern District of Oklahoma.

The guilty verdict was the result of an investigation by the Federal Bureau of Investigation and the Chickasaw Nation Lighthorse Police Department.

